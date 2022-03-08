Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $195.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.32.

FANG opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

