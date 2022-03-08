DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 813,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

