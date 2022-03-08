Dexter V. Perry Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 5,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

