Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Ann G. Fox Sells 9,027 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.