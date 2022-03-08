Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DVN opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

