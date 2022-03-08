Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

DWHHF stock remained flat at $$40.04 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

