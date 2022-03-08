DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DermTech by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

