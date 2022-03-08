Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.71). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

