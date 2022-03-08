Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00228756 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.