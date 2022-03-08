DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $514,990.14

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $514,990.14 and approximately $31,116.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00209137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007751 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

