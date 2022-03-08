Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Shares of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 2702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.