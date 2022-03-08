Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €90.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($98.26).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. HSBC set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR DAI traded down €2.21 ($2.40) during trading on Monday, reaching €58.00 ($63.04). 9,611,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €60.10 ($65.33) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($99.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

