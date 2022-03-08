DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) versus Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Critical Analysis

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $1.57 billion 3.15 $266.45 million $6.13 18.67

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 16.94% 24.18% 19.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $146.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Risk & Volatility

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The North America segment covers the United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.