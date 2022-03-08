DA Davidson Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $42.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 9,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.