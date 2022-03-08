CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.21. 445,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,771. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

