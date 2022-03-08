Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry Buys 2,453 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.37 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $5,615,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter.
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
