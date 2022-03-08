Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry Buys 2,453 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.37 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $5,615,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

