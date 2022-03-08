Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,611,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,330. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

