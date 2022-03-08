Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $648,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

