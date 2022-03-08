Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Xencor by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock valued at $264,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

