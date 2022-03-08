Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 6,605.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 129,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

NYSE:ARGO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.