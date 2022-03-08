Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.