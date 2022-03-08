Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,086 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,776,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,235.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

