CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.61. 105,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

