CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $654,931.73 and $1,103.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00337343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007861 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

