Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

