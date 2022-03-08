Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $550.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

