Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

EXPE opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

