Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,854 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 631,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

