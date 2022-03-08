Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,882 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

