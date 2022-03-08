Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JHX. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.36. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.