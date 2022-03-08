Critical Review: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) vs. Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

This table compares Olaplex and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 32.29 $39.28 million N/A N/A Yatsen $802.02 million 0.68 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.26

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olaplex and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 143.76%. Yatsen has a consensus price target of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,788.39%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Olaplex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Yatsen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.