Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $247.00

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 266.60 ($3.49), with a volume of 718252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.52).

Several analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.53).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 358.58. The company has a market capitalization of £698.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($121,069.18). Also, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,128.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.