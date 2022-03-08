Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

