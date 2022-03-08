Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

