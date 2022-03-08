Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:IMO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

