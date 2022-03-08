CPChain Price Reaches $0.0053 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $401,644.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00231880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

