Covalent (CQT) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $92.19 million and $2.48 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.07 or 0.99387493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

