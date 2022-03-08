Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Trading Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.