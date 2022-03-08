Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 37,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,990. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

