Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,644 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.10.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $7,693,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

