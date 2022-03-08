CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II Sells 17,586,538 Shares of Stock

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 17,586,538 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $281,208,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $933.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 90,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

