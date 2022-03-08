Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.