Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 298,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

