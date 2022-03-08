ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

