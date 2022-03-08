ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.
Shares of COP stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $103.77.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
