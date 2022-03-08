Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,359 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

