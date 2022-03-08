Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CNCE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 107,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

