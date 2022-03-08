Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.83. 233,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,187,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

