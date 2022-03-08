Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Compugen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Compugen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

