Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.56).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

Shares of LON CPG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,548.50 ($20.29). The company had a trading volume of 3,347,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.11. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89). The firm has a market cap of £27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.30.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

