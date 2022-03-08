Comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.24 $95.72 million $0.81 29.95 Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.94 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.43

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39%

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.