Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 507,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

