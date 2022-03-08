Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 507,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.